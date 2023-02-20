HamberMenu
“We have already achieved the dream of poverty eradication”: BJP national general secretary

Dushyant Kumar Gautam also said that not even a single incident of corruption was there to challenge the BJP-led government at the centre

February 20, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam being welcomed to a State-level meet of BJP functionaries at Mararji Bhavan in Kozhikode on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam being welcomed to a State-level meet of BJP functionaries at Mararji Bhavan in Kozhikode on Monday, February 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Raising a barrage of criticism against the Indian National Congress (INC) for its alleged flaws in eradicating poverty and corruption, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam on Monday said his party managed to bring changes in the country by fostering a real democratic system without sticking to the family rule.

Opening a State-level meet of BJP functionaries at Mararji Bhavan in the city, Mr. Gautam said BJP gained its current strength in the country with the support of its activists who stood for the common people.

Listing achievements

“Today, we rule the country with a strong conviction. We have already achieved the dream of poverty eradication apart from introducing a slew of unique welfare projects for the empowerment of people at the grassroots level,” he explained.

The BJP leader explained that the Union government succeeded in building three crore houses for the poor in India apart from meeting total electrification targets and potable water supply needs in the rural areas. “The beneficiaries of the comfort station projects alone were about 12 crore. About 10 crore citizens benefited from the speedy sanctioning of cooking gas connections,” he pointed out.

‘not a single incident of corruption’

While listing out some of the milestones within the last nine years’ administration, he said not even a single incident of corruption was there to challenge the BJP-led government at the centre. “A few now criticise the government in the name of Adani as they have nothing else to find fault with the current administration. The Congress is behind such tactics as they are upset about not getting any commission for the implementation of welfare projects,” he remarked.

Delivering the presidential address at the meet, BJP State president K. Surendran said Kerala was witnessing a fascist administration under the leadership of a totally isolated Chief Minister who was found troubling the poor citizens. Flaying the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders’ State-wide jadha against the “anti-people policies” of the Central government, he said it was actually meant to liberate their own party from the clutches of goons and drug traffickers. 

