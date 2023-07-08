HamberMenu
Yesteryear film producer Achani Ravi passes away

Also known as ‘General Pictures Ravi’ for bankrolling several art-house productions, he is also the recipient of prestigious J.C. Daniel Award for his contributions to Malayalam cinema

July 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchu Rani paying her last respects to filmmaker and industrialist K. Raveendranathan Nair in Kollam on Saturday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchu Rani paying her last respects to filmmaker and industrialist K. Raveendranathan Nair in Kollam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Industrialist and renowned film producer K. Ravindranathan Nair passed away in Kollam on Saturday due to age-related ailments.

He was 90 and his navathi (ninetieth birth anniversary) celebrations were held last week. Popularly known as ‘Achani Ravi’ and ‘General Pictures Ravi’ for bankrolling several art-house productions, he is also the recipient of prestigious J.C. Daniel Award for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

He had produced several critically acclaimed films under the banner of ‘General Pictures’ and his films had bagged around 18 State and National awards in different categories. He had worked with master filmmakers like G. Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan to produce films like ‘Thampu’, ‘Kummatti’, ‘Esthapan’, ‘Pokkuveyil’, ‘Elipathayam’, ‘Anantharam’, ‘Mukhamukham’, and ‘Vidheyan’. Prominent figures from all fields, including political leaders and artistes, condoled the death of K. Ravindranathan Nair. Ministers K.N. Balagopal, J. Chinchurani, and N.K. Premachandran, MP, were among those who were present to pay their last respects. He is survived by children Prathap Nair, Prakash Nair, and Preetha Nair, and the funeral will be held in Kollam on Sunday afternoon.

