Accused who unleashed dog on woman protection officer in Wayanad remanded

April 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALPETTA

The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here on Thursday remanded Jose, 45, of Nellimalam who was arrested on Wednesday for unleashing his dog on a Wayanad district woman protection officer, in police custody for 14 days.

Wayanad police chief R. Anand told The Hindu that the incident occurred on Wednesday at Meppadi when woman protection officer Maya S. Panickar reached the house of Jose to enquire about a domestic violence complaint filed by his wife against him. The dog brutally attacked the officer and Najiya Sherin, a family counsellor, who was with the officer.

The accused was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mr. Anand said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George condemned the act, terming it “cruel.” Ms. George, in a statement, said she spoke to the official who was in a state of shock from the attack and pain from the injuries she suffered.

Providing details of the circumstances leading up to the incident, the Minister said Ms. Panicker had already taken the necessary steps with regard to the woman’s domestic violence complaint, including securing legal assistance. However, as the complainant did not avail herself of legal help or respond to phone calls, the officer went to the her residence to find out what had happened.

Ms. George said it was regrettable that such an officer who was doing her duty was attacked using a dog. The issue would be dealt with strictly, she added.