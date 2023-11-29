Accused who absconded on the day the court was to pronounce verdict arrested

November 29, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A man accused in a murder case who jumped bail on the day the court was set to pronounce the verdict has been arrested by the police.

The Additional District Sessions Court-VI here was to have pronounced its verdict in the murder of Ibrahim, 64, of Koythoorkonam on Wednesday, but the accused, Baiju of Mohanapuram, allegedly absconded.

The trial in this case had been completed. Subsequently, the court had ordered that he be arrested and produced before it. The accused was picked up by the police from Mangalapuram in the district later in the day.

Ibrahim had died of injuries sustained in an alleged attack by the accused on June 17, 2022. Ibrahim had intervened when Baiju was quarrelling with a shop owner at Koythoorkonam. But Baiju had allegedly attacked him with a machete. Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries the next day at the Medical College Hospital. Additional Public prosecutor M. Salahudeen is appearing for the Prosecution. The accused will be produced before the Court on Thursday.