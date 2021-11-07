Accused teacher to challenge his removal from MGU centre

Kottayam:

07 November 2021 18:24 IST

Action was based on charges already dismissed by HC, says Kalarikkal

The imbroglio over the alleged abuse of a Dalit PhD student at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, appears to be intensifying with the accused teacher contemplating legal action against the university for its decision to replace him as director of the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN).

“The action initiated against me by the university Syndicate is based on a set of charges already dismissed by the Kerala High Court and is without even a preliminary inquiry. In this context, I have decided to defend my case legally,” said Nandakumar Kalarikkal, the accused teacher, who is now in France as part of an international project at the Jean Lamour Institute, University of Lorraine.

The university had on Saturday removed Mr. Kalarikkal as director in charge of the centre where the Dalit woman has been pursuing her research.

‘To prove innocence’

According to Mr. Kalarikkal, a case of caste atrocity based on a complaint raised by the student was quashed by the High Court in March 2017. Despite this, a politically motivated campaign is being run against him in association with a section of employees of the varsity, he said. “As a dedicated researcher, I am not very keen on retaining my post as the director of the IIUCNN. But I have decided to challenge this action to prove my innocence,” he added.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu had requested the protesting student to withdraw the hunger strike, citing that the MGU Vice Chancellor had taken over the charge of the university centre. The Minister also reiterated her earlier promise to help the student pursue her research without hindrance. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor late Saturday, also sought an amicable solution to the issue.

CPI(M) criticised

The student, however, said she would not end the strike till Mr. Kalarikkal was dismissed from the university. She launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M) for ‘protecting the accused teacher.’

“From sabotaging the case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the party has protected him till now. Ms. Bindu too has colluded with the party,” she said in a social media post.

Though there was a university investigation report against Mr. Kalarikkal, he was retained in the Left Syndicate, the IIUCNN, and the Left Teachers’ Association, she added.