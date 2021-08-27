Accused MSF leaders to be removed from posts

The showdown between the leaderships of Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) and its women’s wing Haritha came to an end temporarily with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) agreeing to remove the MSF leaders accused of sexual harassment from their posts.

The party, as an option for rapprochement, has asked the Haritha leadership to withdraw the complaint of sexual harassment it filed with the State Women’s Commission against the MSF leaders.

MSF State president P.K. Navas, Malappuram district secretary V. Abdul Wahab, and district president Abdul Kabeer, against whom Haritha leaders had raised the allegation of sexual harassment, would be removed from the posts.

The party had frozen the State committee of the Haritha a few days ago after it found that the State panel had violated party discipline.