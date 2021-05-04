Accused in train attack case arrested

The probe into the attack on a 31-year-old woman on board a moving train in Ernakulam last week received a major breakthrough when the accused landed in police custody here on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Babu Kuttan, 35, a native of Nooranadu in Alappuzha, was taken into custody from his hideout at Eettichuvadu, near Chittar, in the evening. The action was based on a tip-off received by the local police. The accused was handed over to the railway police unit at Mavelikara.

Officials said the accused had reached Eettichuvadu, where his paternal home is located, on board a bus from Mavelikara.

As per the case, Babu Kuttan allegedly robbed the woman, who commutes to work in Chengannur on train every day, of her gold ornaments by threatening to harm her with a sharp object. Later, as he tried to grab the victim, the woman jumped off the train and sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place on board Guruvayur-Punalur Express, near Mulanthuruthy, around 10 a.m on April 28. By the time the Railway Protection Force launched a probe, the accused had gone into hiding.

The Kerala High Court and the State Women’s Commission too have initiated suo motu cases on the incident.