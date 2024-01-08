GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accused in spirit smuggling case arrested after three years

January 08, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team of the Excise department, led by Assistant Commissioner Jimmy Joseph, arrested a man on January 8 in connection with the alleged smuggling of over 11,030 litres of spirit from Karnataka to Kerala in 2021.

The arrested is P.C. Ajmal, 35, of Puliyanchalil at Kondioty in Malappuram district.

Though the Excise had taken an abandoned container truck carrying extra-neutral alcohol from a distillery at Koppom in Mandya district of Karnataka into custody on May 6, 2021 on a tip-off, they could not nab the accused.

The contraband was kept in 52 barrels and was transported on behalf of VAB Cosmetics, Kondotty, during the pandemic in the name of manufacturing sanitizers. However, Abdul Basheer Koppilan, the first accused and Ajmal, a partner and second accused, who escaped after the incident were staying abroad, Excise sources said.

Ajmal was arrested under the various sections of the Abkari Act and produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

