Accused in several criminal cases arrested under KAAPA in Thiruvananthapuram

Fir photo for representation. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

July 28, 2022 23:08 IST

The city police have arrested Leon Johnson alias Ajith Leon, 29, an accused in several criminal cases, under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

A resident of Menamkulam, Leon is an accused in around 20 cases registered at the Kazhakuttam, Thumba, Mannanthala, Kadinamkulam and Kadakkavur police stations. The cases against him include attempted murder, narcotics sale, theft and use of explosives, according to the city police.

