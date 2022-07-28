Accused in several criminal cases arrested under KAAPA in Thiruvananthapuram
The city police have arrested Leon Johnson alias Ajith Leon, 29, an accused in several criminal cases, under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).
A resident of Menamkulam, Leon is an accused in around 20 cases registered at the Kazhakuttam, Thumba, Mannanthala, Kadinamkulam and Kadakkavur police stations. The cases against him include attempted murder, narcotics sale, theft and use of explosives, according to the city police.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.