Accused in school bus accident case acquitted

First additional sessions judge Philip Thomas has acquitted the accused in the case in which a four-year-old boy died after falling from a school bus in 2015. The court found the accused not guilty due to insufficient evidence to establish negligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which occurred on July 15, claimed the life of Godwin, 4, the son of Abhilash from Payyavoor Karikombil.

Godwin, an LKG student at Cherupushpam UP School, Chandanakkampara, suffered fatal head injuries after falling from the bus. The prosecution alleged that the accident was caused by the failure on the part of the bus crew to properly close the door.

The accused in the case, T.A. Baby, 65, from Chapparapadavu panchayat and Tom Jose alias Tommy, 57, from Paisakary were employees of the school bus.

The court examined several witnesses, including complainant Jose Jacob, Binoy Kari Kompil, and others including Dr. Nikhil Lakmandan, Dr. Janardhanan, motor vehicle inspector J.S. Sreekumar, and police officers A.K. Bose and V.V. Latheesh. However, the evidence presented was deemed insufficient to prove negligence on the part of the accused, leading to their acquittal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.