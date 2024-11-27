 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Accused in school bus accident case acquitted

Published - November 27, 2024 01:39 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

First additional sessions judge Philip Thomas has acquitted the accused in the case in which a four-year-old boy died after falling from a school bus in 2015. The court found the accused not guilty due to insufficient evidence to establish negligence.

The incident, which occurred on July 15, claimed the life of Godwin, 4, the son of Abhilash from Payyavoor Karikombil.

Godwin, an LKG student at Cherupushpam UP School, Chandanakkampara, suffered fatal head injuries after falling from the bus. The prosecution alleged that the accident was caused by the failure on the part of the bus crew to properly close the door.

The accused in the case, T.A. Baby, 65, from Chapparapadavu panchayat and Tom Jose alias Tommy, 57, from Paisakary were employees of the school bus.

The court examined several witnesses, including complainant Jose Jacob, Binoy Kari Kompil, and others including Dr. Nikhil Lakmandan, Dr. Janardhanan, motor vehicle inspector J.S. Sreekumar, and police officers A.K. Bose and V.V. Latheesh. However, the evidence presented was deemed insufficient to prove negligence on the part of the accused, leading to their acquittal.

Published - November 27, 2024 01:39 am IST

