Accused in robbery case arrested

December 14, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Town police have arrested the accused in the alleged snatching of a necklace from an elderly woman at Payyambalam beach. The suspects were arrested from Meenangadi in Wayanad.

The complainant is K.P. Ramadevi, 75, from Karnataka’s JP Nagar. She was allegedly robbed of her necklace while spending time on the beach in the evening of December 10. The arrested are K.N. Nibras, 27, from Valapatnam Palotuvayal and Muhammad Taha, 21, from Thottada, Kannur.

The police, aided by the cyber cell and CCTV footage, conducted a thorough investigation, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused. A stolen scooter reportedly used for crime was traced to the Kasaragod railway station.

Investigations revealed that accused had stolen the scooter on December 5 and then travelled to Wayanad. Nibras, with a history of three cases involving necklace theft and possession of drugs, and Taha, with seven cases against him, were apprehended along with a minor.

The police team was led by inspector P.A. Binu Mohan.

