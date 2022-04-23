Accused in riot case held after 30 years

The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has arrested a man involved in a communal clash that took place in the town more than 30 years ago. Sakeer Hussain, 54, from east Vennakkara was arrested on Thursday.

The police said he was involved in attacking a dozen houses at Vadakkanthara during a clash on December 15, 1991. The Crime Branch was investigating the case since 1992. The police said Sakeer was the 24 th accused in the case.

He had reportedly escaped to Saudi Arabia after the incident. The police acted on a tip-off that Sakeer had returned from abroad and was at his house at Vennakkara.