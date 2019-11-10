Accused in Rijosh murder case consumes poison, child dies

Wasim, prime accused in the murder of Rijosh, consumed poison along with Liji, wife of Rijosh, and his two-year-old child at a lodge at Panvel in Mumbai on Saturday, reports reaching here said.

The child Jenova died in the lodge itself. The three had been missing after the murder of Rijosh, 31, whose body was found buried near a resort at Santhanpara.

A police team from Kerala had reached Panvel to arrest Wasim, 27, a resident of Irinjalakuda and the manager of a resort, and Liji. It is suspected that they consumed poison in the morning and they were found in a very serious condition by the lodge employees by noon.

Condition critical

The Panvel police admitted them to a government hospital and the police team from here shifted Wasim, who was in a critical condition, to a private hospital.

The murder of Rijosh was unearthed after his relatives filed a missing case before the Santhanpara police.

The police on Friday had arrested the brother of Wasim who had helped them to escape. Meanwhile, Wasim had send a video clipping to the Munnar police station claiming that he alone had committed the crime and his brother was innocent.

The police said that an autopsy would be conducted on the body of the child on Sunday. The police team from Idukki was camping there.

Suicide prevention number: Maithri 0484 2540530.