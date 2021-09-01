Accused in Paravur moral policing held

He was nabbed from Thenmala while trying to cross the border

The Paravur police on Wednesday arrested a person in connection with an incident of moral policing where a mother and son were brutally assaulted.

Ashish, a Thekkumbhagam resident, was nabbed from Thenmala while he was trying to cross the border. He had attacked the mother and son near Paravur beach on Monday evening.

Ezhukone residents Shamla and son Salu were returning home from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital when the incident took place. According to them, Ashish approached them with a metal rod and questioned them while their car was parked near the beach.

They had stopped to have lunch and he demanded evidence to prove they are mother and son. After verbally abusing them, he tried to smash the front glass of the car. When Salu tried to stop him, the 21-year-old was attacked with the rod. When Shamla intervened, she too was attacked, and the accuser fled the scene when passers-by started to gather around the car.

Both the son and mother suffered injuries in the incident, and they drove to the police station to file a complaint. They had gone to the hospital for Shamla's treatment and the incident had left the 44-year-old totally traumatised.

“The accused has been absconding since Monday, but the same day his sister had filed a fake complaint against Shamla and Salu alleging that their vehicle had hit her goat," said an official.