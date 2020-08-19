Accused in Naikap murder case held

Kasaragod

19 August 2020 20:44 IST

The police on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Sreekumar in connection with the murder of an oil mill supervisor at Naikap at Kumbala on Monday.

Sreekumar was a driver at the oil mill where the victim, 38-year-old Harish, was working as a supervisor. Harish was hacked to death just a few metres away from his home at Naikap.

According to the police, the suspect along with three others, including N. Manu, 25, and Roshan, 23, who were found dead on Tuesday, committed the crime. The police are trying to trace the other accused who is on the run.

Advertising

Advertising

Sreekumar was brought to the crime spot for evidence collection later. The police recovered the weapon used for the murder and a blood-drenched shirt, which the accused had thrown into the nearby canal after the murder.

“The reason behind the crime is being investigated,” said the police. They also hinted at the involvement of a woman in the case.