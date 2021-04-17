Kerala

Accused in murder held after 11 years

An RSS worker, who is an accused in the murder of Jijesh, a CPI(M) activist in Nangarath Peedika, has been arrested after 11 years.

Prabeesh Kumar, 37, a resident of Chembra Parvati Nivas near Mahe, was arrested in Delhi by a Crime Branch team led by DySP Rashid Kannur with the help of the Interpol.

Jijesh was killed in 2008. After the incident, Kumar fled to the Gulf. He was taken into custody by the Interpol in the UAE and handed over to the Kerala police in Delhi. Kumar is the ninth accused in the case.

The Thalassery First Magistrate Court remanded him in custody.

