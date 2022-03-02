Accused in multiple crimes externed

KANNUR

A man accused in multiple criminal cases has been externed under the Kerala Anti-social activities (Prevention) Act on Wednesday. The person against whom the act was invoked was Manjunath, a resident of Vengadu, within the limits of Koothuparamba police station limits. Kannur Range DIG Rahul R. Nair issued the order based on the report of the Kannur City Police Commissioner R. Ilango. Besides being involved in cases of handling explosives, Manjunath is also accused under the Protection of Children Sexual Offences Act.