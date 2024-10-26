GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in mass mobile theft taken for evidence collection

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mulavukad police on Saturday (October 26) took the four accused in the alleged mass theft of mobile phones at the concert of an international artiste at Bolgatty to multiple locations for evidence collection.

The police had received the custody of the accused Atiq Ur Rahman and Waseem Ahammed – arrested from Delhi – and Sunny Bhola Yadav and Shyam Baranwal – arrested from Mumbai. They were taken to two tourist homes where they had stayed and to the Bolgatty Palace where the concert was held on October 6.

“Now the focus will be on their detailed interrogation based on their call data records and the contacts on their phones. We will have to return one pair of the accused on October 30 and the other the following day,” said the police sources. The police may interrogate them together and separately to elicit contradictory and self-implicating information.

All the four accused were history-sheeters. The police are also in the lookout for the remaining four accused – two each belonging to the Delhi and Mumbai rackets, respectively. The history-sheeters from Mumbai reportedly travelled to and from Kochi by flight, while those from Delhi made the round trip by train. This was the first large-scale mobile phone theft from a single venue in Kerala. It was still being verified whether more gangs were involved in what police perceive as a well-planned operation.

The police have recovered a total of 24 mobile phones—20 from Delhi and four from Mumbai. Among these, seven were identified as belonging to individuals who lost their phones during the concert. However, the owners will need to retrieve the phones through the court. Approximately 39 phones, including 21 iPhones, were stolen primarily from the VIP and fan zones at the concert.

Twenty phones were stolen in similar fashion during the concert of the same artiste in Bengaluru before the tour reached Kochi on October 6. The investigation teams from Kochi city police had inspected a slew of shops both in Delhi and Mumbai.

Published - October 26, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.