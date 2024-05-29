Accused in Kasaragod child assault case remanded in police custody

The Kasaragod Additional District Sessions Court has given P.A. Saleem, who was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at Kanhangad, in police custody for five days for further probe.

Saleem, who had previously been remanded, will be taken to a jewellery outlet at Koothuparamba on May 30 (Thursday) where the girl’s earring was sold, as part of evidence collection. The decision of the court aligns with the investigating team’s request, emphasising the need for continued custody to prevent the accused from committing more crimes.

According to the remand report, witnesses have positively identified Saleem. He was arrested from Andhra Pradesh after he had been on the run after allegedly beating and torturing the girl during an attempted theft at her home.

Saleem confessed that his intent was theft, and fearing that the child would wake up, he decided to take her away. He also admitted to threatening and torturing the girl and hiding near the house until he could escape in the morning. Following the alleged assault, Saleem reportedly fled to Thalassery and then moved through various States to evade capture.

The 35-year-old is also implicated in other crimes, including cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and extortion in Karnataka. Additionally, two more theft cases have been registered against him by the Hozdurg police.