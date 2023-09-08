Accused in Idukki dam security breach has left country: police

September 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

The police investigation into the security breach at the Idukki dam has revealed that the accused, a resident of Ottappalam in Palakkad who allegedly placed locks on the earthing strips of eight high-mast lights on the Cheruthoni and Idukki dams and poured some liquid on the wire rope of the dam shutters in July, had left the country and reached a Gulf nation.

According to police sources, the accused who works in the Gulf had earlier reached Kerala on leave. After collecting further details, the police will take steps to bring him back to the State.

The Idukki police registered a case on Wednesday in connection with the incident and started a probe based on a complaint filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing.

The incident occurred on July 22 around 3.15 p.m. The accused entered the dam site on a visitor’s ticket issued by the KSEB hydel tourism wing. The matter came to light recently after officials discovered the presence of locks on the foundation of the high-mast lights. A total of 11 locks have been retrieved.

According to sources, the police have taken two persons into custody who allegedly aided the accused by providing a rented car. “The two were let off after interrogation,” said a police official.

Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose said the police will continue the probe in the incident. “We need to find the motive of the accused behind the action,” he said.

A KSEB dam safety official said that the department has submitted a letter to the State Hydel Tourism director seeking steps to ensure more vigilance on tourist entry at the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams.

“As per preliminary inspections, the liquid poured on the Cheruthoni dam shutter wire rope did not cause any damage. However, the KSEB has decided to conduct a detailed inspection of the rope after raising the shutters next week,” said the official.

According to officials, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George has called for a report from the District Police Chief on the security breach.