Accused in hit-and-run case held in Kasaragod

29 April 2021 17:50 IST

A 35-year-old man, who is the accused in a hit-and-run case that led to the death of a retired school teacher while he was on his morning walk, was arrested from Kasaragod.

The accused, Moidheen Kunhu, a resident of Vidhyanagar in Kasaragod, who was arrested in a sandalwood smuggling case, revealed his involvement in the hit-and-run case during police interrogation.

The victim, Balakrishnan, 72, was killed at 5.30 a.m. on April 23 near Chekiyatkavu Papas Hotel in Mayyil.

According to the police, the accident took place when the accused was returning to Kasaragod after visiting Mattanur in connection with sandalwood smuggling. He fled the spot without stopping his vehicle after the incident.

Though the police checked about 50 CCTV cameras in Mayyil, Taliparamba, Pariyaram, Pilathara and Kanhangad, they were clueless as the visuals were not clear.

The police even drew sketches with the help of eyewitnesses, but in vain.

However, the police were able to trace the car involved in the accident up to Kanhanagad.

A special team had been formed under the Kannur city police to investigate the case.