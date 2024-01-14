ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in drug case escapes from Kannur Central Jail

January 14, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A prisoner, serving a 10-year sentence in a drug case, executed a daring escape from the Kannur Central Jail on Sunday morning.

The escape unfolded as he seemingly went to collect a newspaper, using it as a cover to slip away unnoticed. The prisoner was identified as Harshad.

CCTV footage revealed the calculated escape plan, with Harshad descending the jail’s front steps and swiftly mounting a waiting bike parked along the roadside. The escape route led towards Kannur, as seen in the footage.

Harshad, who had been serving his sentence since September 2023, was employed in the jail’s welfare office. The authorities suspect meticulous planning behind the escape, emphasising the need for a detailed report from Prison department officials.

The town and city police are actively engaged in the search operation for Harshad.

