GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in drug case escapes from Kannur Central Jail

January 14, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A prisoner, serving a 10-year sentence in a drug case, executed a daring escape from the Kannur Central Jail on Sunday morning.

The escape unfolded as he seemingly went to collect a newspaper, using it as a cover to slip away unnoticed. The prisoner was identified as Harshad.

CCTV footage revealed the calculated escape plan, with Harshad descending the jail’s front steps and swiftly mounting a waiting bike parked along the roadside. The escape route led towards Kannur, as seen in the footage.

Harshad, who had been serving his sentence since September 2023, was employed in the jail’s welfare office. The authorities suspect meticulous planning behind the escape, emphasising the need for a detailed report from Prison department officials.

The town and city police are actively engaged in the search operation for Harshad.

Related Topics

Kannur / prison / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.