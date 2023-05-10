ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in doctor’s murder suspended by Education department

May 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Reports that Sandeep was already under suspension were incorrect, a statement from the Minister’s office said. He was suspended only now.

The Hindu Bureau

S. Sandeep, the man who stabbed a woman doctor Vandana Das at the Kottarakara government taluk hospital in Kollam on Wednesday, has been suspended from service by the General Education department.

The suspension of Sandeep, a teacher at Nedumpana Upper Primary School (UPS), follows a department-level inquiry conducted on the orders of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty. Stricter action against the teacher would follow, the Minister said.

Sandeep was working as a protected upper primary school teacher in the vacancy of head teacher at the Nedumpana UPS, an aided school in Kundara sub-district, since December 14, 2021, after his post at the Vilangara upper primary aided school in Veliyam sub-district lapsed.

