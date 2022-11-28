Accused in doctor assault case surrenders

November 28, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kollam native Senthil Kumar, who had allegedly assaulted a woman doctor, in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on November 23, surrendered before the Medical College police on Monday.

Mr. Kumar, 52, who hails from Adichanalloor in Kollam, had assaulted the senior resident after being informed of his wife’s death.

Having received anticipatory bail, the accused appeared before the investigating officer and was let off after interrogation. While he has been ordered to report for further questioning on Tuesday, official sources said there was no decision on recording his arrest yet.

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court-VI had ordered that the accused should be released on bail on executing the bond for a sum of ₹50,000 together with two solvent sureties for the amount in the event of an arrest.

The Medical College police had registered a case against him under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012, that deals with any act of violence committed against medical practitioners and damage or loss to property in a health-care service institution.