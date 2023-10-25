HamberMenu
Accused in death of two minor sisters in Walayar found dead in Ernakulam

He was found hanging in an abandoned factory within the Binanipuram police station limits.

October 25, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in the controversial case related to the mysterious death of two minor sisters in Walayar was found dead in the Ernakulam Rural police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as M. Madhu, 29, aka Cheriya Madhu, was the fourth accused in the case and a relative of the children. He was found hanging in an abandoned factory within the Binanipuram police station limits. A case was registered for unnatural death.

No foul play is suspected. Madhu was reportedly confronted by officials of the company that employed him over a suspected theft of copper wires, and the mental agony over that probably led to the death, police sources said.

The sisters, aged 13 and 8, were found hanging in their house in two separate incidents in January and March 2017 triggering a huge controversy.

The action committee seeking justice for the victims and their mother have petitioned District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar and the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged mysterious death of Madhu. The petition reminded that another suspect, John Praveen, and an accused, Pradeep, were also found dead when the police investigation into the Walayar case was under way.

“The latest death is mysterious. Documents and phone of the deceased should be taken into custody immediately. Such mysterious deaths of the accused when the investigation was under way naturally raised suspicions of vested interests at work. We suspect that this was part of an attempt to sabotage the investigation and save the potential accused,” the petition said.

