Accused in cyberbullying found dead

May 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A few days after a 26-year-old woman from Kaduthuruthy ended her life allegedly after cyberbullying, the lone accused in the case was found dead in Kasaragod on Thursday.

The police said the accused, identified as Arun Vidhyadharan, 32, was found dead at a lodge in Kanhangad. Preliminary investigations suggested that he committed suicide the previous night.

Having booked the room under a fake identity, he had been staying there since May 2. The police said the man had cut his vein before hanging from the ceiling. He had also reportedly consumed some tablets, presumably sleeping pills. The body was shifted to the General Hospital, Kanhangad, for postmortem examination.

He had gone into hiding after the woman, identified as V.M. Athira, committed suicide. A day before committing suicide, she had lodged a case against Arun for cyberbullying.

The case, which generated considerable media attention, had taken a political turn with the Youth Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party staging protest marches to the Kaduthuruthy police station accusing the police of attempting to scuttle the case and protecting the accused.