Kerala

Accused in criminal case found dead

The Pandalam police have launched an investigation into the death of a 42-year-old accused in a criminal case. The deceased, identified as Varghese Philip, was found dead inside a canal near Kunnikuzhy Junction on Saturday.

Preliminary reports suggested that the deceased had been involved in a gang war in the previous night and suffered injuries. A probe is on.


