Accused in burglary at director Joshiy’s house brought to Kochi

April 22, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kochi

Muhammed Irfan alias Bihar Robinhood, 35, arrested from Karnataka on the charge of burglary at film director Joshiy’s house in Panampilly Nagar was brought here in the early morning hours of Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar dubbed the swift arrest of the accused within 15 hours after the crime as a proud moment for the city police. Gold and diamond jewellery and other valuables worth around ₹1.20 crore were stolen from the director’s home.

He said Raman Gupta, IPS, of the Karnataka Police helped coordinate the efforts in Udupi, Karwar and Mangalore districts, leading to interception of the accused in Udupi. The police had to chase him down as he did not stop when the police waved him down.

19 cases

Mr. Syamsundar said that the accused has around 19 cases registered against him, including for theft at the house of a prominent jewellery chain owner in Thiruvananthapuram, across six States.

The accused had googled for posh localities in Kochi before hitting the director’s house. He had attempted theft at three other houses before breaking open the kitchen window of the director’s house using a screwdriver. That the locker in which the gold was kept was unlocked helped him.

The city police had come across a white sedan in suspicious circumstances in extensive CCTV analysis. The car was later found to have crossed Kasaragod district by noon on Saturday and was eventually intercepted with the help of Karnataka police.

The private car had spotted the board of district panchayat office of Sitamarhi in Bihar. It emerged that the wife of the accused was the district panchayat president there. Police suspect that he had bought the car from someone in Mumbai and was yet to transfer it to his name.

While the police based on prima facie investigation suspect that the house was chosen randomly, investigation was under way to ascertain whether he had any local help. He had come to Kochi from Bihar and was headed towards Mumbai. The accused was released from jail just a month ago.

Mr. Syamsundar said the entire lot of stolen valuables has been recovered from his car. It is suspected that Kochi was chosen for the hit over its perceived large consumption of gold. He said that investigation was under way to verify whether he had benefited from any insider information.

Mr. Syamsundar, however, sought to play down the accused’s moniker Bihar Robinhood, which he supposedly earned on sharing the loot with the poor. To the police, he is just another criminal, the police officer added..

Deputy Commissioner K.S. Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner P. Rajkumar, inspectors Premananda Krishnan and Richard Varghese, sub inspectors Anil, Vishnu and Ravi, assistant sub inspectors Jossy, Anil, Saneep and Prashant were also part of the team apart from Pramod and Vipin of the cyber wing.

