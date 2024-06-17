ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in Balaramapuram murder case in Kerala arrested

Published - June 17, 2024 04:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The accused, Kumar of Vazhimukku, was nabbed for allegedly stabbing and hacking his friend Biju of Aluvila to death on June 16

The Hindu Bureau

The Balaramapuam police in Kerala on June 17 arrested one person in connection with the murder of his friend a day ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Kumar of Vazhimukku, was nabbed for allegedly stabbing and hacking Biju of Aluvila to death around 5 p.m. on June 16.

Biju was attacked using a machete after being called out of his house. Kumar fled the area on seeing the deceased person’s wife, Manju, approaching them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biju, who sustained severe wounds on his neck and chest, succumbed to his injuries at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the police, the duo had consumed liquor prior to the incident. An argument that broke out at the time is believed to have led to the attack. While Kumar is a daily wage labourer, Biju used to earn a living by harvesting jackfruit.

Kumar has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced at a local court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US