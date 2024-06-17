GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accused in Balaramapuram murder case in Kerala arrested

The accused, Kumar of Vazhimukku, was nabbed for allegedly stabbing and hacking his friend Biju of Aluvila to death on June 16

Published - June 17, 2024 04:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Balaramapuam police in Kerala on June 17 arrested one person in connection with the murder of his friend a day ago.

The accused, Kumar of Vazhimukku, was nabbed for allegedly stabbing and hacking Biju of Aluvila to death around 5 p.m. on June 16.

Biju was attacked using a machete after being called out of his house. Kumar fled the area on seeing the deceased person’s wife, Manju, approaching them.

Biju, who sustained severe wounds on his neck and chest, succumbed to his injuries at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital.

According to the police, the duo had consumed liquor prior to the incident. An argument that broke out at the time is believed to have led to the attack. While Kumar is a daily wage labourer, Biju used to earn a living by harvesting jackfruit.

Kumar has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced at a local court.

