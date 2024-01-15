Accused in attack on police personnel arrested

January 15, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Kannur

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police apprehended members of a gang involved in multiple cases, including the recent attack on police personnel at Edakkad.

Abdul Rahim, E.K. Nithin, Naveen alias Boney, and Shahid were taken into custody from a lodge at Payyannur. The operation was led by Kannur Town inspector Binu Mohan.

Abdul Rahim had previously served six months in jail under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Naveen and Shahid faced a total of 10 and six cases respectively, including charges under KAAPA.

The suspects were implicated in the recent attack on police personnel at Edakkad with beer bottles and weapons, resulting in injuries to a senior civil police officer.

The breakthrough came on Saturday when the SIT reached Payyanur. Confronted by the police, the suspects reportedly resisted arrest and resorted to violence.

Despite the confrontation, the police managed to apprehend them.