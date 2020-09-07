Accused erased data from stolen IAC consoles: NIA

KOCHI

07 September 2020 22:48 IST

Starvation forced them to commit theft, argues defence counsel

The two accused in the case of computer parts theft from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) being built in the Cochin Shipyard had accessed and erased the sensitive data in one of the four Multi Function Consoles, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The agency dropped the charges of waging war against the nation and collecting arms with the intention of waging war against the nation against the accused while retaining the cyber terrorism charges.

Opposing the bail plea of the accused, the NIA contended that the accused had the knowledge and intention to illegally access the system. Sumit Kumar Singh of Bihar and Daya Ram of Rajasthan are the accused in the case.

The console had the information related to the architectural aspects of the vessel. The accused were never assigned to go to the areas in the vessel where the consoles were fixed, argued the agency.

At the same time, the lawyer engaged by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for the accused contended that the accused were starving following non-payment of wages. The accused stole the spare parts for selling it for money, she contended. The DLSA had to engage a lawyer for the accused as they could not afford one.

However, the NIA submitted that the contractor had credited the salaries of the accused in their account.

The court posted the case for Friday.