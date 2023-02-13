Accusations of police high-handedness return to haunt Kerala government

February 13, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Accusations of alleged police high-handedness appear to have returned to haunt the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The latest incident to spark social media outrage against State law enforcement was a viral video that showed a police officer disallowing a parent in Kochi to park his car on the roadside to buy medicine for his ailing child on the ground that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade was headed that way.

Another was a news footage of police officers hustling a woman activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) into a police vehicle after she attempted to stage a black flag protest as Mr. Vijayan motorcade swept by in Kochi.

Both incidents drew strong criticism from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan shot off a letter to the State Police Chief demanding action against the “errant officers” who “manhandled” the KSU worker.

Mr. Satheesan said there were no women enforcers around. Uniformed officers outraged the modesty of a woman in public, he alleged. He called the “barbaric act” an insult to civil society. Mr. Satheesan questioned the need for “such elaborate and stifling security” for the Chief Minister. “Who or what is the CM fearing?” he asked.

Paranoia alleged

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran followed up hard on Mr. Satheesan’s criticism. He said the incidents testified to Mr. Vijayan’s intolerance and paranoia. The Chief Minister seemed unable to tolerate any form of democratic dissent. “Mr. Vijayan’s travels are inconveniencing the public. People view him as a public nuisance now,” he said. Mr. Sudhakaran said the police routinely put local Congress workers in preventive custody ahead of Mr. Vijayan’s visit.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State secretary K. Surendran faulted the police for whitewashing the ”public trial and lynching” of a tribal youth on the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, precincts as suicide. The police have failed to crack the case and bring the accused to justice.

The government’s suspension of a set of officers believed to have ties with organised crime has exposed the “dark side” of policing recently. The State police also executed a special drive to arrest habitual offenders who ran protection rackets and profited from environmental crime, such as illegal sand and laterite mining.