Accuracy still evades India Meteorological Department’s operational forecast

Even after the disastrous landslides in Wayanad, the southwest monsoon continues to give a slip to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with the agency finding it difficult to provide a precise operational forecast on the evolving contours of the monsoon rains in Kerala.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Malappuram and Palakkad, the neighbouring districts of Wayanad, on Sunday (August 11) warning of very heavy rainfall within the range of 115.6–204 mm of rain in a 24-hour period. However, except the Munderi automatic weather station in Malappuram that recorded 33 mm of rain, no other weather station under the IMD in the districts recorded double digit figures of rain.

The southwest monsoon had given the IMD a costly slip on July 29 and 30, with the agency failing to take note of the turbulent weather gripping parts of Wayanad on the days.

AWS recorded data

In fact, the IMD faulted on July 29 despite the automatic weather station at the Padinjarathara dam in Wayanad providing real-time data on the intense precipitation prevailing in the region. The data at the automatic weather station (AWS) at Padinjarathara, accessed by The Hindu, reveal that the station had recorded a rainfall of 134 mm at 8.30 a.m. on July 29 and it touched the extreme rainfall range of 206 mm by 3 p.m. the same day and subsequently crossed the 300 mm mark by 1 a.m. on July 30, the time when the first landslide was triggered at Mundakkai. By 8.30 a.m. on July 30, the total rain registered by the rain gauge at the automatic weather station touched a whopping 467.5 mm. It was only after this, the IMD upgraded the orange alert to red alert, a costly miss for the IMD. Curiously, the weather bulletin issued by the IMD on July 30 does not mention this extreme rainfall event.

Unlike the manual rain gauges, the automatic weather stations will provide real-time data on rainfall, and timely alerts will help authorities lessen the impact of disastrous landslides by taking steps to shift people to safer locations.

Though the data is accessible to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority as well, it also failed to take note of the heavy rainfall.

Though the IMD upgraded the orange alert to red alert soon after the tragedy, the next 24 hours witnessed no extreme rainfall. Over forecasting is equally detrimental as under-forecasting, as the public will lose faith in the forecast.

Reliance on foreign models

According to sources, the overdependence of the IMD on foreign weather models along with the ‘misses’ in the real-time monitoring of rainfall events often prove costly for the agency. Along with technological prowess, the skill of the forecaster on the analysis of the current wind and systems also plays a role in issuing precise forecasts.

It is suspected that an offshore vortex formed near the Ghat regions of Wayanad with a portion of the monsoon wind returning after hitting the peaks of the Western Ghats caused the extreme rainfall event on July 30. At present, the global factors influencing the monsoon are somewhat neutral and the present pattern of moderate precipitation is based on local parameters.

