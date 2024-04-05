GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Accountant involved in alleged forgery in cooperative society arrested

April 05, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Angamaly police have arrested a man in a case of alleged cheating and forgery running into ₹55 crore at the Urban Cooperative Society, Angamaly.

The arrested is Shiju, 45, of Angamaly. He was serving as the accountant of the Society. The arrest was made in a case registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Joint Registrar General, Cooperative department, with District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the Angamaly police, the alleged forgery and resultant cheating had been taking place since July 7, 2002. Loans were sanctioned on forged applications as well as applications submitted without requisite documents even in the name of non-members, the FIR said.

The investigation involves verification of a number of documents. The police had registered cases against 14 governing committee members and six employees, both past and present, of the Society governed by the Congress party.

The accused were booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides, Sections 13 (1)(a) (a public servant committing the offence of criminal misconduct by habitually accepting or obtaining or agreeing to accept or attempts to obtain from any person for himself or for any other person any gratification other than legal remuneration as a motive or reward) and 13 (2) (Any public servant who commits criminal misconduct shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall be not less than one year but which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine) of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been invoked.

The matter came to light after many members began getting notices from the Society asking to repay loans taken in their names but about which they had no clue. In one instance, seven members of a family received notices asking them to repay ₹25 lakh each towards loans they had never taken.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.