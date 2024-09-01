Accountant General flags issues in pension payment by treasuries

An annual review by the Accountant General’s office has revealed certain irregularities in the payment of pensions by treasuries.

These included 171 instances of excess payment of family pension, 56 cases of non-restoration of commuted portion of the pension and several instances where festival and medical allowances were paid in excess. The findings are part of the Annual Review of Working of Treasuries conducted by the Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements) for the 2023-24 fiscal.

As per government orders issued in 1979 and 1987, in cases of death while in Service, the family pension is paid at a higher rate, equivalent to twice the normal rate limited to 50%, of the last pay drawn. This is admissible for a period of seven years. But audit noted that the pension at the higher rate and corresponding dearness relief was paid beyond the seven years in 171 cases, amounting to ₹20.95 lakh.

The AG has recommended that the software be modified so that the pension gets automatically reduced after seven years. In 56 cases where government employees had opted for commutation of pension, the full pension was not restored after the prescribed 12-year period. Pensioners can commute up to 40% of their basic pension and the reduced pension will continue to be paid until the commuted portion is restored based on the commutation factor.

As per the rule, the pension should be restored from the first of the month after 12 years elapses from the date of commutation. This anomaly, albeit concerning a relatively small amount, was noticed in 19 treasuries. Audit also noticed 21 cases where festival allowance and nine cases where medical allowance were paid in excess.