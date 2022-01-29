Accident-prone Alappuzha bypass road to get surveillance cameras

ALAPPUZHA

The 6.8-km Alappuzha bypass road has turned out to be accident-prone. The stretch has witnessed several accidents since its opening a year ago, leaving many injured and at least half a dozen dead.

According to officials, a good number of crashes were caused by speeding. In view of the increasing number of accidents, a meeting of the District Development Committee, chaired by District Collector A. Alexander, on Saturday decided to hasten the process of installing surveillance cameras on the road. Officials said the cameras would help identify errant drivers.

The issue was raised at the meeting by H. Salam, MLA, and it was decided to check the possibility of obataining the necessary amount for installing cameras from the MP and the MLA funds.

The Collector recently visited the accident-prone spots of Eravukadu, Kommady Junction, Kalarcode Junction, among other places, along the bypass road. He later directed the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) to immediately take steps to prevent accidents and make the road safer. Mr. Alexander asked the authorities concerned to set up speed breakers at Malikamukku and Eravukadu.

Bus stops at Kommady and Kalarcode will be shifted to safer locations. A service road near Kommady Junction will be made operational for vehicles to enter the bypass road. Besides, road safety signboards will be installed at various spots.

"We hope speed breakers, shifting of bus stops and the installation of surveillance cameras will help bring down accidents. Speed breakers and shifting of bus stops will be done on a priority basis," said an official.

The traffic police have deployed a 24x7 special patrolling squad in a bid to reduce accidents along the stretch.

The two-lane bypass, passing through the western side of NH-66, links Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south. It was opened to traffic on January 28, 2021. One of the major features of the bypass is a 4.8-km stretch of elevated highway that passes along the Alappuzha beach.