Accident death: work contractor arrested

Published - November 25, 2024 07:59 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with the death of a motorcycle rider after being entangled in a rope stretched across the road.

The accused was identified as P.K. Rajan, a native of Kaviyoor near here. The rope, stretched across the Muthoor-Kuttappuzha road, had been set up to restrict traffic and facilitate the felling of a tree in a school compound.

The victim, Siyad, 34, a native of Thakazhi in Alappuzha, was traveling home with his wife and two children after visiting a relative near Thiruvalla. Unaware of the barrier, Siyad struck the rope and fell onto the road. He sustained a major neck injury and died instantly.

Siyad’s wife and children, who also fell onto the road, escaped with minor injuries.

Rajan, who had been contracted for the work, was arrested after six workers involved in the tree felling testified that he was responsible for erecting the barrier without any warning signs.

Siyad’s body was subjected to a post-mortem examination at the Alappuzha Medical College on Monday, following an inquest at a private hospital near Thiruvalla.

