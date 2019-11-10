Accessible spaces promised

P. Sreeramakrishnan, Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, has said that public institutions and places in the State will be made wheelchair-friendly.

He was speaking at the valedictory of a three-day national conference of the Students Association of Palliative Care (SAPC) hosted by Alpha Palliative Care in Thrissur on Sunday.

He said the yeoman service offered by Alpha Palliative Care through public participation was a model to be emulated.

He honoured Geetha Joshi, Sukhdev Naik, and Piyush Gupta, SAPC national board members, at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan, president, Kerala CBSE School Management Association, said SAPC clubs would be formed across the 1,500- plus CBSE schools in the State.

Over 310 college students, including 110 from outside Kerala, attended the conference. On the first day, the student-delegates participated in home care by visiting 12 link centres of Alpha Palliative Care in the district. The following two days, the conference had had 14 plenary sessions and eight sessions that were addressed by nearly 50 subject experts, including 10 from outside the State.