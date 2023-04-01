Access control system for Secretariat staff to be scrapped

April 01, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The General Administration department on Saturday issued a circular revising some of the directions in an earlier order regarding the access control system which was proposed to be implemented in the Secretariat from April 1. The restrictions on the movement of employees between buildings have been removed as per the latest order. Employees’ unions, including left-backed organisations, had earlier raised objections against the system.

As per the latest order, all employees have to register their attendance in the existing biometric punching system while going in and out of office, but the access control proposals on movement between buildings will not be implemented. After the earlier order, unions had said that the linking of the new access control system to the ‘SPARK’ salary distribution software would lead to employees losing their salary even for leaving the office on official purposes.