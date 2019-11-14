Accept SC verdict on Sabarimala with poise: TDB president

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar has called upon the faithful and the public to accept with poise the Supreme Court’s verdict on petitions seeking re-examination of its decision to allow entry of women of all age groups to the Sabarimala temple on Thursday

Mr. Padmakumar and board member K.P. Sankaradas said here on Wednesday that the court had heard all arguments and views before passing its verdict. Its decision on the review petitions should be accepted with due poise, they said.

Replying to the discussion on the motion for consideration of the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, reported by the Subject Committee in the Assembly on Wednesday, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said: “Whatever be the outcome of the judgment, we will have to accept it.” The government’s stance is very clear and the LDF is with the believers.

New TDB president

The government has appointed former TDB Commissioner N. Vasu as its new president. He succeeds A. Padmakumar whose term expires on Thursday. Mr. Vasu is the nominee of the CPI(M).