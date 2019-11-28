Accents, dramatics steal the eloquence

Strange accents and unnecessary dramatics marred some of the performances at the English Elocution (HS) competition at the State School Arts Festival held at the Block Panchayat Hall.

Many a participant displayed a fake enthusiasm in their presentation while clichéd salutations and styles were a norm.

Chosen topic

‘Parliamentary Democracy at its Crossroads’ was the topic for English Elocution (HS). Several participants started by defining democracy, but many made mistakes in the definition itself.

One participant whose words revealed a lack of knowledge on the term of office of people’s representatives evoked laughter in the hall.

Straying from topic

In the Malayalam elocution competitions that preceded the English ones, the judges remarked that most of the participants failed to stick to the point. A judge commented that most had just parroted the text they had already learned.

‘Vidyalayavum Veedum - Parasparyathil’ was the topic for Malayalam elocution for the HS section while ‘Bharanabhasha Mathrubhashayakumbol’ was the topic in the HSS category.