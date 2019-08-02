Accelerate priority projects: Pinarayi

A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday decided to speed up the completion of big- ticket projects in the State.

The meeting reviewed the progress of priority projects, including the Sabarimala master plan, rehabilitation of Ockhi victims, solid waste management projects, Edamon-Kochi power transmission line, GAIL pipeline, Kovalam-Bekal waterway and the Life Mission for housing. It was decided to work in tandem with the GAIL authorities to step up the pace of the Citygas project.

Mr. Vijayan directed Ministers and Secretaries to carry out periodic reviews of the projects to remove hurdles and ensure their timely completion.

The meeting also reviewed the project to set up waste treatment plants in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, and Wayanad. Officials said the plant in Wayanad would become operational in two months.

Sabarimala plan

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare the blueprint for the first phase of the Sabarimala master plan and take steps for the construction of a ropeway and a new road for tractors.

He also instructed them to provide more facilities for pilgrims at the Nilackal base camp. The meeting resolved to expedite the work on the two reaches of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway that were yet to become navigable. Officials of the Life Mission said the construction of houses in the first phase was almost complete. The work on the houses taken up in the second phase would be completed this year.

The meeting was informed that the ISRO would transfer the technology to provide the NavIC sets for fishing vessels with two way communication facility. It was also decided to slash the beneficiary share for satellite phones to ₹1000 and speed up the construction of marine ambulances.

Ministers, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and senior officials of various departments participated.