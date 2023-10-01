HamberMenu
Academy of Clinical Microbiologists elects its top officials

October 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Kavita Raja and Dr. V. Mangayarkarasi

The Academy of Clinical Microbiologists, at its 9th triennial conference (Tricon 2023), has elected Kavita Raja, Professor and Head of Microbiology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences, as the President and V. Mangayarkarasi, Professor and Head of Microbiology, AIIMS, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as the Secretary.

Tricon 2023, which deliberated on the theme “Challenges in clinical microbiology”, began in the capital on September 30 and will conclude on October 2.

Over 500 clinical microbiologists, including renowned names like Tim Brooks, Clinical Services Director, Rare & Imported Pathogens Laboratory, U.K. Health Security Agency, are taking part in the three day conference, which focussed on the global scenario of viral and fungal infections and the diagnostic and management aspects.

The conference is being organised jointly by the Microbiology departments of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

