Academy defends choice of films

The Kerala Chalachitra Academy has informed the High Court that the selection of films for the category ‘Malayalam Cinema Now’ in the the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been fair. The festival begins on December 6.

In an affidavit filed in response to a writ petition filed by filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, academy Chairman Kamal termed baseless the allegation that the eight films selected were commercial movies.

There was no basis for his allegation that by screening these films, the very purpose of of the film festival would be defeated.

He also said the contention that the selection committee did not see a large number of films or they viewed only a portion of the film was improper.