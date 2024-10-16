ADVERTISEMENT

Academics oppose exam fee hike for FYUGP in Calicut varsity

Published - October 16, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers’ organisations and academics aligned with the Opposition parties have objected to the exam fee hike for four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) in colleges affiliated with the University of Calicut.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member affiliated with the Indian Union Muslim League, in a letter to Vice-Chancellor P. Raveendran, demanded that the fee hike be revoked. He alleged that the amount to be remitted by students for exams had gone up by around 200%. Mr. Ahammed pointed out that it would affect those from poor families. Some might also be forced to drop out unable to pay the fees, he added.

The fee per theory paper for odd semesters has been proposed to be ₹150 and for even semesters, it is ₹180. For practical only papers, the fee is ₹200. For improvement in odd and even semesters, the fee is ₹250. A sum of ₹840 will be charged for re-evaluation of answer scripts. In the old scheme, the exam application fee was ₹45, and the amount to be remitted for each theory paper was ₹50. The fee for improvement and supplementary exams were ₹75 and ₹90, respectively. The new proposals were put forward by a Syndicate sub-committee consisting of P.P. Pradyumnan, K. Pradeep Kumar, and P. Sushanth. They were approved by the Vice-Chancellor on October 4. It needs to get the Syndicate’s approval now.

In a release, the Congress-affiliated Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) functionaries said the hike in fee for re-evaluation of answer scripts, odd semester exam fees, and late registration would increase the financial burden of poor students. The KPCTA leaders also alleged that the exam calendar brought out by the university was unscientific.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate is expected to meet on the campus on October 17 (Thursday). Opposition-aligned students’ organisations are reportedly planning to take out protest marches.

