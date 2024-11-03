Academics oppose Calicut varsity’s decision to entrust Maharashtra firm with K-REAP project implementation

A section of academics owing allegiance to the Opposition United Democratic Front have raised objections against the University of Calicut’s decision to entrust a Maharashtra-based private firm with the implementation of the Kerala Resources for Education Administration and Planning (K-REAP) project under the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).

According to the non-Left members of the Senate and Syndicate in the university, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd. (MKCL) has a history of involvement in data manipulation issues. P. Sulfi, Senate member, claimed quoting media reports that eight universities in Maharashtra, including Nagpur University, had severed their ties with MKCL due to its technical inefficiencies and controversies around mark lists. The decision to collect fees from students and transfer them to MKCL without a legally binding and published memorandum of understanding, but just based on the directions of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Kerala, raised questions about the involvement of vested interests, he pointed out.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, a Syndicate member, in a recent letter to the Vice-Chancellor, said that handing over information pertaining to students to the company would amount to data theft. The students are supposed to upload details such as their Aadhaar number, marks, and certificates onto the company’s website, he added. The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) opposed the proposal to collect fees from the students as part of the K-REAP project. T.J. Martin, another Syndicate member, suggested that the university withdraws from the project. The KPCTA also demanded that the ASAP, Kerala, release details of the memorandum of understanding signed with MKCL.

According to the government, the K-REAP project aims to provide “robust, unified, and integrated technology solutions” to address the governance and administrative needs of universities in Kerala. The K-REAP software offers modules covering various academic and administrative functions, such as admissions, examinations, and student lifecycle management. “It is designed to facilitate seamless communication, improve data accuracy, and support paperless operations, thereby contributing to the digital transformation of higher education in Kerala,” its website said. The project was earlier implemented at Kannur University. Other State universities are supposed to follow suit in phases.

